IAB U.S. Responds to IAB France's Antitrust Complaint Against Apple

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, IAB comprises 47 National and Regional IABs, which are independently governed associations that make decisions about membership, practices, policies, and laws based on local market conditions.

In the U.S., antitrust is a long, complex, and often cumbersome process that too frequently fails to address pressing competitive needs in a timely manner. Among those needs are the transparency, interoperability, and fairness of the internet, and the role browsers and operating systems play in assuring them. IAB believes that browsers and operating systems are essential utilities that ought to be playing by the same rules to assure a level playing field that protects businesses' ability to compete and grow, safeguards consumers' privacy, and assures the security of everyone's data.

We think the best and quickest way to guarantee these rights is through the collective development of technical standards and operating practices by the major browser and OS providers. This needs to be done together with bodies representing users, with regulation assuring all participants' compliance, if need be. That is why IAB and IAB Tech Lab launched Project Rearc to begin the process of rearchitecting the internet supply chain to protect these rights, and why we are partnering with a half-dozen trade bodies and scores of major companies in the Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media. We are committed to these cross-industry processes and confident they will protect consumers, businesses, and the tech platforms as we all strive to build a safer, competitive, open Internet for everyone.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Related Links

www.iab.net

