IAB's 2021 Annual Leadership Meeting Drives the Marketing Industry's Great Reset

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today invited industry leaders to come together at their Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on March 8-12, to discuss the future of the digital media and marketing industry.

2020 left the industry in an entirely new place. This is a critical inflection point for how brands are born and thrive, how advertising is defined, how measurement and attribution happen, and much more. Seismic changes are happening fast, and all at once — ALM is the chance for industry leaders to collectively identify and shape industry priorities to create the future state of the digital ecosystem.

"Events over the past year have changed our industry and our world in critical, permanent ways. This makes ALM 2021: The Great Reset, the most pivotal, must-attend industry event of the year," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "This is the moment for the industry to come together and find clarity, set direction, and push ahead on the initiatives, standards, and policies that will drive industry growth."

ALM will be a virtual week-long summit including keynote addresses, town hall discussions, and interactive roundtables, as well as invite-only leadership sessions.

"When the industry looks back at this Great Reset in ten or twenty years, we won't remember what ended in 2020," added Cohen. "Instead, we'll remember this moment as the start of entirely new ways to build consumer relationships, a new generation of digital experiences with privacy, personalization, and safety at the core, and a smarter, more diverse industry, with the creativity of everyone fully represented."

Agenda Overview:

Monday, March 8 : IAB Leadership Summit (Invite Only)

: (Invite Only) Tuesday, March 9 : Addressability & Identity + Cross Platform Measurement & Attribution

: + Wednesday, March 10 : OTT, CTV & Video Convergence + The New Commerce Landscape

: + Thursday, March 11 : The State of Data + Media Chain Transparency

: + Friday, March 12 : Privacy, Policy & Compliance + IAB Sales Leadership Summit (Invite-Only)

For more information and updates regarding the 2021 IAB ALM, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/2021-iab-alm/

