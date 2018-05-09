IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's IR Site

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its first quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.iac.com/Investors. As announced previously, ANGI Homeservices will host a quarterly conference call in which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. The ANGI Homeservices conference call will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Participating in the ANGI Homeservices call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, and Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC, and Chris Terrill, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at http://www.iac.com/Investors.
About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a leading media and Internet company composed of widely known consumer brands, such as Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid, which are part of Match Group's online dating portfolio, and HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, which are operated by ANGI Homeservices, as well as Vimeo, Dotdash, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast and Investopedia. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide.
