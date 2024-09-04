IAC to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

News provided by

IAC

Sep 04, 2024, 16:10 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC will participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. PT. Both a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public in the IR section of IAC's website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses.  IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

SOURCE IAC

Also from this source

IAC to Participate in Citi's 2024 Global TMT and GEMS Conference

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in Citi's 2024 Global TMT and GEMS Conference on Friday, September 6, 2024. Neil Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of ...

IAC to Participate in the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics