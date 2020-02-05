IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's IR Site

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its fourth quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. As announced previously, ANGI Homeservices will host a conference call during which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. The ANGI Homeservices conference call will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participating in the ANGI Homeservices call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of ANGI Homeservices, Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC, and Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices.

About IAC

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

