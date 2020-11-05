IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's IR Site

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its third quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and ANGI Homeservices will host a virtual conference call to discuss both companies' respective third quarter results and to answer questions. The virtual conference call will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of ANGI Homeservices; Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC; and Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices.

The live webcast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcBfyWA .

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

SOURCE IAC

Related Links

http://www.iac.com

