IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's Website

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its first quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies' respective first quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participating in the video conference will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc.; Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and interim CFO of Angi Inc. and Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KlmV924FTka85K2nLgmnZg

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

