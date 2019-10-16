IAC to Announce Q3 2019 Earnings on November 6th

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its third quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. On Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, ANGI Homeservices will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results and IAC executives will participate to answer questions regarding IAC. In addition, Match Group will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Live audiocasts and replays will be open to the public through the investor relations sections of each company's website:

IAC: ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

ANGI Homeservices: ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings

Match Group: http://ir.mtch.com

About IAC

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

SOURCE IAC

Related Links

http://www.iac.com

