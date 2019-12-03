IAC to Attend Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (Nasdaq: IAC), will attend the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco at The Palace Hotel on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Glenn Schiffman, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. PT. A live webcast will be available to the public at https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/121119a_js/?entity=29_ISNNNF6 and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for 90 days following the conference.

About IAC

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

