IAC to Attend Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (Nasdaq: IAC) will attend the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco at The Palace Hotel on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Glenn Schiffman, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will present at 10:20 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://cc.talkpoint.com/gold006/021120a_js/?entity=42_FWGJ8NK and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for 90 days following the conference. IAC will also post the presentation to its investor website.

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

