IAC to Participate in the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

News provided by

IAC

Aug 07, 2024, 16:10 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC will participate in a fireside chat at 1:15 p.m. ET. Both a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public in the IR section of IAC's website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations.

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

SOURCE IAC

Also from this source

IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's Website

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its second quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at...

IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q2 2024 EARNINGS ON AUGUST 6th AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 7th

After the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its second quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics