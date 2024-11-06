IAC to Participate in Truist Securities Internet Growth Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in Truist Securities Internet Growth Summit on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Chris Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public in the IR section of IAC's website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations.

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

