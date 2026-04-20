'IaCConf 2026: Keeping Pace' Tackles the Growing Gap Between Developer Velocity and Infrastructure Readiness

Free virtual conference on May 14 brings together platform engineers, DevOps practitioners and infrastructure leaders to share real-world strategies for scaling infrastructure without sacrificing governance or control

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IaCConf 2026: Keeping Pace, the second annual virtual conference dedicated to Infrastructure as Code (IaC), takes place on Wednesday, May 14, 2026. The free half-day event addresses one of the most urgent challenges facing modern engineering organizations: how platform and DevOps teams can keep pace as increasing software delivery velocity exposes the limits of existing infrastructure, workflows and governance models.

Developers are moving faster than ever, using AI to write more code, ship more frequently and increase productivity. But platform and DevOps teams remain accountable for reliability, security, governance and operational excellence. That growing velocity gap creates pressure, risk and burnout for the teams responsible for production systems. IaCConf 2026 is the event for practitioners navigating this reality.

Through practical, experience-driven content grounded in production systems, the conference will share concrete examples of how teams adapted when existing patterns stopped scaling. Sessions are designed for hands-on practitioners—DevOps engineers, platform engineers, SREs, infrastructure architects and cloud architects—as well as those earlier in their IaC journey looking to develop their skills.

Free and open to all, IaCConf 2026 sessions will be streamed live starting at 11:00am EDT/3:00pm UTC on May 14. Registration and agenda details are available at iacconf.com.

IaCConf 2026 Agenda Highlights

The agenda features practitioner-led sessions focused on closing the velocity gap—helping teams enable developer speed without surrendering control and increasing operational confidence rather than risk. Attendees will walk away with:

Concrete examples of where teams tightened controls to regain speed

Clear signals on where platform teams should focus as delivery velocity increases

Real-world insights from teams facing the same pressures

Confidence that speed and control are not mutually exclusive

Session highlights include:

When 10x Code Velocity Could Mean 10x Operational Risk —Amin Astaneh, Founder at Certo Modo

—Amin Astaneh, Founder at Certo Modo AI Speaks Terraform Like a Tourist —Corey Quinn, Chief Economist at Duckbill

—Corey Quinn, Chief Economist at Duckbill Replacing Terraform Module Forks with Automatic Policy Transformation Rules —Anton Babenko, CEO at Betajob

—Anton Babenko, CEO at Betajob How to Safely Deploy AI Agents that Write and Manage your IaC —Davlet Dzhakishev, CEO/CTO at Cloudgeni

—Davlet Dzhakishev, CEO/CTO at Cloudgeni AI-Enforced Architecture Fitness Functions that Scale—Alexandre Amado de Castro, Senior Principal Engineer at Enova International

The full conference agenda and registration information are available at iacconf.com.

"The practitioners who show up to IaCConf aren't looking for hype—they're looking for answers," said Gareth Kersey, Lead Organizer of IaCConf. "They're the people responsible for keeping systems stable and secure while everyone around them moves faster. Keeping Pace is built for them. Every session is grounded in real production experience, because that's what this community values: substance over spectacle, and practical knowledge you can take back to your team on Monday."

IaCConf 2026 builds on a breakout first year that drew more than 2,800 registrations and nearly 1,000 companies to the inaugural event, and has since grown into a year-round community of more than 6,000 members through virtual spotlight events and in-person meetups at major industry conferences.

About Spacelift

Spacelift is the infrastructure orchestration platform built for the AI-accelerated software era. Its platform manages the full lifecycle for both traditional IaC and AI-provisioned infrastructure. Spacelift Intelligence adds an AI-powered layer for natural language provisioning, diagnostics and operational insight across both traditional and AI-driven workflows, helping organizations deliver secure, compliant infrastructure at scale. Spacelift works with tools like Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi and Ansible. Visit spacelift.io/customers to see how Duolingo, Figma, Moody's, Checkout.com, 1Password, Redfin and others manage infrastructure for the AI-accelerated software era with Spacelift.

Media Contact:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey Communications for IaCConf

[email protected]

SOURCE Spacelift