Launch of Spacelift Intelligence Brings New, AI-Enhanced Operating Model to Drowning Infrastructure Teams

As developers move at AI speed, Spacelift reimagines how infrastructure automation works

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-powered software development rapidly accelerates how software is written and shipped, infrastructure teams are struggling to keep up. The demand for new infrastructure keeps rising, while the need to reliably maintain what is already deployed persists.

Spacelift Intelligence Screenshot

Today Spacelift , creator of the infrastructure orchestration platform for modern DevOps and platform teams, announced the launch of Spacelift Intelligence. This new suite is designed to give infrastructure teams the ability to operate at the speed AI-powered software development now demands. Spacelift Intent, which was announced in design preview last fall, is now in general availability and is part of Spacelift Intelligence.

Developer adoption of AI coding tools has reached an inflection point. According to Google Cloud's 2025 DORA State of AI-assisted Software Development Report , 90% of developers now use AI tools, with a full quarter of their time spent working alongside AI assistants. This surge in developer velocity is colliding with an infrastructure reality that still moves in weeks, not minutes, creating friction, instability and mounting pressure on platform teams.

"Developers are moving so fast that traditional Infrastructure as Code (IaC) pipelines alone can't keep up. They were designed in an era that never contemplated the modern speed of feedback and experimentation that AI-powered development demands," said Marcin Wyszynski, co-founder and chief R&D officer at Spacelift. "The Spacelift Intent design preview taught us that teams don't just need a faster way to deploy: they need AI to help them understand, design and manage infrastructure at the speed of AI code development. That's exactly what Spacelift Intelligence delivers."

Read more about Spacelift Intelligence on the Spacelift blog .

Two Capabilities That Redefine How Infrastructure Teams Work

Spacelift Intelligence is the natural language orchestration layer that delivers Spacelift Intent and a new AI assistant, empowering platform teams to keep pace with AI-driven software development via a familiar chat interface. With Intelligence, teams get system-level understanding with the speed and control required for modern infrastructure deployments.

Spacelift Intent, now generally available, is a component of Spacelift Intelligence that provides a natural-language, AI-powered deployment path for rapid prototyping and experimentation. Rather than replacing IaC and GitOps workflows, Intent complements them, giving platform teams a way to respond quickly when developers need infrastructure spun up fast for rapid prototyping, testing and feedback loops, while preserving IaC as the system of record for production.

The AI assistant component takes this AI-powered approach further, extending it across the entire Spacelift platform. The assistant allows teams to interact with their infrastructure through natural language, not just for deployment, but also for understanding existing environments, creating policies, managing drift and troubleshooting. It's designed to accelerate every aspect of infrastructure management, whether teams are using Intent, traditional IaC pipelines, or both.

The Spacelift Intelligence AI assistant enables users to:

Ask questions about infrastructure state, changes and issues without digging through logs or code

Leverage Intent to provision and manage infrastructure using natural language, within policy guardrails

Receive AI-generated diagnostics that dramatically reduce time spent analyzing failed runs and understanding change impact

Learn faster through guided onboarding that reduces reliance on tribal knowledge

Together, these capabilities allow platform teams to adopt AI incrementally, beginning with visibility and learning, then moving toward provisioning and automation as trust grows. Spacelift Intelligence is designed to evolve over time, with additional AI-powered capabilities planned as teams adopt and expand their use.

As AI continues to reshape how software is built, Spacelift is investing in making infrastructure a first-class participant in that transformation, not the bottleneck that holds it back.

Spacelift will showcase Spacelift Intelligence at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026, March 23-26 in Amsterdam, where attendees can see live demonstrations and discuss real-world use cases with the Spacelift team. Visit Spacelift at Booth #796 for a demo and to meet the team.

About Spacelift

Spacelift is the infrastructure orchestration platform built for the AI-accelerated software era. Its platform manages the full lifecycle for both traditional IaC and AI-provisioned infrastructure. Spacelift Intelligence adds an AI-powered layer for natural language provisioning, diagnostics and operational insight across both traditional and AI-driven workflows, helping organizations deliver secure, compliant infrastructure at scale. Spacelift works with tools like Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi and Ansible. Visit spacelift.io/customers to see how Duolingo, Figma, Moody's, Checkout.com, 1Password, Redfin and others manage infrastructure for the AI-accelerated software era with Spacelift.

Media Contact:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey Communications for Spacelift

[email protected]

SOURCE Spacelift