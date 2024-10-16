IACET Names Interplay Learning's AI-Powered Mentor for Skilled Trades a Top Tech Innovation of 2024

Leading skilled trades training provider wins esteemed CTE organization's Innovation of the Year Award – Technology Integration for SAM, the first AI assistant for technicians in the field

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning's Skill Advisor and Mentor (SAM), the first artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant for the skilled trades, has been named 2024's top innovation in technology integration by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) .

SAM has been honored by IACET with the Innovation of the Year Award – Technology Integration , which recognizes the best of the best in the use of eLearning design, simulation programs, virtual learning platforms or other uses of technology that enable highly engaging and effective learning.

"SAM represents a major milestone in Interplay Learning's ongoing mission to shape the future of skilled trades training," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO, Interplay Learning. "We were the first training provider to incorporate AI directly into a career development platform for the trades. SAM's cutting-edge intelligence and the acclaimed expert content available through Interplay's platform have transformed the way companies recruit, ramp and retain a skilled workforce."

Included in Interplay's career development platform, SAM provides technicians with immediate guidance to help them gain skills faster and learn more efficiently in a more engaging manner. SAM also gives technicians personalized support and encouragement when they need it during their learning journey.

By going beyond quick answers and one-time fixes to encourage critical thinking, SAM instills a deeper understanding of content and accelerates the learning process.

Interplay's career development platform and AI technology provides enterprises the ability to scale and facilitate training across multiple locations and job roles. Companies can offer safe, effective online training for all employees in one centralized learning space, where they are not only able to access Interplay's proven trades training content but can also manage, track, upload, and create their own training — all within one career development platform.

"Our integration of AI, virtual reality and simulation technology is setting a new standard for skills assessment and development," Donovan said. "Interplay addresses the most critical challenges facing the skilled trades industries, including labor shortages, high turnover, and a lack of investment in employee growth. Skilled trades workers are constantly on the move, making it challenging to monitor and assess their performance. AI and VR offer precise and efficient ways to develop skills and train in a risk-free environment. This enhances an employer's ability to accelerate foundational training and ensure that experienced workers remain up to date with the latest techniques and technologies."

Interplay continues to experience strong growth rates that reflect its commitment to and leadership in serving the skilled trades industries, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, facilities maintenance, industrial maintenance, and multi-family maintenance.

IACET ensures that providers of continuing education and training can affirm the high quality of their instruction using a universal model for learning process excellence. IACET's proven model provides a certifiable framework of researched and proven best practices that can be applied across disciplines and industries. For more information, visit www.iacet.org .

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive career development for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring hands-on 3D simulations, expert-led videos, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, Interplay's immersive platform is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives. Since 2016, the company has trained more than 250,000 people using immersive learning technology and has worked closely with nearly 2,000 businesses and educational organizations. Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award – Technology Integration category, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards – Analytics and Management Software, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Interplay Learning