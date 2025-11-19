Interplay Learning named to Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list

The innovator in skilled trades training and upskilling has been honored among the fastest-growing companies in the technology space

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Now in its 31st year, the list recognizes companies achieving outstanding revenue growth and innovation across industries.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

Interplay Learning earned its place on the 2025 list through a continued commitment to transforming professional development and upskilling in fields such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing, crane and rigging and facilities maintenance. The company's growth reflects the rising demand for scalable, hands-on digital training solutions that help bridge the skilled labor gap and empower workers to build lasting careers in the trades.

"Our mission has always been to make learning faster, easier and more effective through immersive technology," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "This recognition underscores how critical that mission has become in supporting the future of the skilled workforce, in helping technical employees feel empowered to succeed and in helping employers built robust, resilient teams."

Interplay's success is driven by its innovative approach to technical upskilling, combining cutting-edge technology with industry expertise to deliver measurable training outcomes. The company partners with schools, employers and workforce development organizations nationwide to provide high-quality simulation-based learning that reduces training time, improves safety and enhances job performance.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions for the industrial workforce. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

