IAE AG successfully tests V2500 engine on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAE International Aero Engines AG (IAE) announced it has successfully tested the V2500 engine with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at MTU Maintenance Hannover, Germany. IAE is a multinational consortium comprised of Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines AG. The V2500 engine currently powers the A320ceo family aircraft and the Embraer C-390 Millenium.

"This test with 100% SAF demonstrates that V2500 engines can continue contributing towards making aviation more sustainable in the decades ahead," said Kim Kinsley, president, IAE AG, and vice president, Mature Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "With nearly 3,000 V2500-powered aircraft in service today, IAE recognizes our important role in supporting the industry's goal to meet net zero CO 2 emissions by 2050. We anticipate the majority of our eight IAE company shops will be prepared to use SAF in their operations in the next few years."

The V2500 engine test was run on 100% Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosine (HEFA-SPK) fuel supplied by Neste. HEFA-SPK is produced by hydrotreating renewable raw materials, such as waste oils or fats, into an aviation turbine fuel and is a prominent sustainable alternative to conventional jet fuels. Pratt & Whitney continues collaborating closely with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) and ASTM International towards the goal of developing future specifications for 100% SAF.

"MTU Maintenance Hannover is the first maintenance, repair and overhaul facility worldwide to carry out a 100% SAF test on a V2500," said Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer, MTU Aero Engines. "This test demonstrates our commitment to supporting greater use of SAF across both our entire network and the broader industry. We remain dedicated to working with IAE, suppliers and partners to ensure not only that our products are capable of operating with SAF but also that our maintenance, repair and overhaul infrastructure can support all operators and owners with their SAF testing requirements."

The V2500 engine offers the most fuel-efficient propulsion system in its class, with up to 3% fuel burn and emissions advantage over prior generation engines, resulting in significant fuel savings and lower emissions, and is approved for operation on SAF blended at up to 50% with conventional Jet A and A-1 fuel. The V2500 is a versatile engine, powering commercial, cargo and military platforms, with a 35-year history of providing reliable and efficient performance.

