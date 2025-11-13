IAE international engine partnership marks key milestones and charts future propulsion path

Japanese Aero Engines Corporation (JAEC), MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU) and Pratt & Whitney reaffirm commitment to engine partnership

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IAE International Aero Engines (IAE), a multinational consortium comprised of Japanese Aero Engines Corporation (JAEC), MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU), and Pratt & Whitney reaffirm their commitment to the consortium partnership. Together, the companies will evolve the required technologies for the development of the most advanced and efficient GTF engine technology for the next generation of commercial aircraft.

"For more than four decades, IAE has enjoyed an enduring partnership and has delivered and supported two of the most important commercial engine programs in history, the V2500 and the GTF engines," said JAEC Chairman Tsugio Mitsuoka. "The GTF has delivered revolutionary improvements in fuel burn and noise reduction, and serves as the right baseline, combined with the evolution of the GTF Advantage, as the industry looks towards the right solution for the next generation of single-aisle aircraft."

"As founding partners on some of the most critical engine technology and support in aerospace today, we remain fully committed to these engine programs and working together on the development of future commercial aircraft applications, particularly the next generation single aisle aircraft" said Shane Eddy, president, Pratt & Whitney. "As we work to chart IAE's future propulsion path, our performance on today's GTF program will remain our highest priority as we continue to focus on delivering to our customer commitments."

"Our contribution to the consortium's wide-reaching success spans the entire engine life-cycle, with world-class capabilities in technology, development, production and MRO solutions. As strategic partners in IAE, we have a long-standing track record of reliably and consistently supporting each other in mastering ramp-up, growth and expansion for both the V2500 and GTF programs," said MTU CEO Dr. Johannes Bussmann. "MTU has been a part of the GTF MRO network since 2015 and we continue to expand our operations, facilities and agreements to meet the high demand for GTF MRO services and support the growing fleet."

Since its establishment in 1983, IAE has produced some of the aerospace industry's most critical commercial engine programs. The venerable V2500, which surpassed 300 million flight hours earlier this year, powers approximately 2,800 aircraft and serves more than 150 operators for passenger, cargo, and military missions around the world.

With more than 300 million flight hours expected by the mid-2030s, the GTF will provide unmatched real-world experience—positioning IAE to offer the lowest-risk solution with the best balance of improved performance and mature propulsion system reliability. For the second generation GTF, IAE is investing in a range of technologies including advanced materials, cutting edge aerodynamics enabled by high-performance computing, a small high-speed core and hybrid-electric propulsion to enable required levels of performance.

About JAEC

The Japanese Aero Engines Corporation was established in 1981, to coordinate and manage the overall progress of multi-national collaboration programs under the guidance of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, as present) with the cooperation of IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd

About MTU

MTU Aero Engines AG is a globally recognized expert in commercial and military aircraft engines. MTU's high-tech expertise ranges from the development and production of high-quality components to the final assembly of complete engines and the maintenance of aircraft engines and stationary gas turbines. In the financial year 2024, the DAX-listed company generated revenues of 7.5 billion euros. MTU technology can be found providing reliable thrust in one in three commercial aircraft worldwide. And every year, MTU maintains around 1,500 engines and industrial gas turbines. At 19 locations on five continents, more than 13,000 employees from over 80 nations contribute to safe global mobility.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

