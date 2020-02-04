IAEM Partners with MindEdge to Launch Online Prep Course

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) today announced its partnership with edtech firm MindEdge Learning to provide an online prep course for IAEM's Associate Emergency Manager (AEM®) and Certified Emergency Manager (CEM®) certifications. The course offers curated learning, review materials, and sample test questions designed to support student success in applying for the AEM® or CEM® certification.

"This course will offer more opportunities for AEM®/CEM® candidates to prepare for the IAEM certification process," said IAEM-USA President Teri Smith, CEM. "It addresses candidate requests to have the option to conduct a self-study, virtual course that can be completed at the candidate's desired pace."

This partnership will help sharpen the skills of emergency management professionals who are applying for the AEM® or CEM® credential. MindEdge's carefully designed course will provide a comprehensive, self-paced guide to the AEM®/ CEM® application process and certification exam. By completing this course, participants will:

Learn about application components

Watch video commentary from Certified Emergency Managers

Review key information from the resources used to build the AEM®/CEM® exam

Test acquired knowledge using hundreds of sample exam questions

"By partnering with IAEM to develop this course, we're providing new opportunities and options for emergency management professionals," said Jefferson Flanders, CEO of MindEdge. "Through this online course, certification candidates will gain a better understanding of the exam components to help them overcome exam anxiety and to help identify specific areas needing more study prior to the examination."

The course will be offered through IAEM's website and through MindEdge's network of professional development and continuing education partners. For more information on the AEM®/CEM® Prep Course (U.S. version), please visit www.iaem.org.

IAEM is a nonprofit professional organization representing more than 5,000 emergency management and homeland security professionals for local communities, state and federal disaster officials, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and others involved in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from all types of disasters, including acts of terrorism. It is dedicated to promoting the "Principles of Emergency Management." IAEM provides access to the largest network of emergency management experts who can provide advice and assistance; the Certified Emergency Manager/Associate Emergency Manager program; annual scholarships; a comprehensive monthly newsletter; and more.

MindEdge, a learning company based in Waltham, provides leadership, management, communication and educational solutions for organizations to help them meet their objectives. Founded in 1998 by Harvard and MIT educators, MindEdge specializes in higher education and professional development content and technology solutions and continues to innovate in the rapidly changing landscape of online education. The company's webtexts feature narrative, interactive learning case studies and simulations, as well as adaptive learning technology to maximize learner mastery of the content.

