IAI Places US$1.8 Million Order for Orbit's Airborne Audio Solution for Its "Heron TP" UAV

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications solutions, announced at the Israel Defense & HLS Expo (ISDEF 2019) that Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a world-leading aerospace company, placed a $US1.8 million order for Orbit's Orion™ airborne audio management systems for integration aboard its next-generation medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) Heron TP unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Delivery of the systems is expected in 2019 and 2020. Orbit's Orion enables essential communications between the UAV and civil Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other ground stations.

IAI Heron TP photo by John Richard Thomson (PRNewsfoto/Orbit Communication Systems Ltd)

"All large UAVs are required to communicate directly with civil airports via Air Traffic Control using their own on-board systems," explained Aharon Huberman, Senior Program Manager in the MALAT division of IAI. "Orbit's Orion is the most mature solution on the market, in terms of its capabilities, reliability and regulatory compliance."

"We believe that our ability to adapt the system and deliver it under an extremely tight schedule were key considerations in MALAT's decision to select our audio management solution," commented Ben Weinberger, CEO of Orbit. "We are proud to provide readily integrated radio gateway solutions to help simplify IAI's development and operation on a system level," he added.

About Orbit's Orion

Orion is an innovative airborne audio management system, featuring exceptional 3D Audio, Adaptive Noise Reduction and Voice-Activated Detection as standard features. A patented Dual IP Ring topology provides unsurpassed system redundancy, and the modular design permits reduced weight, incremental scalability and flexibility to suit both manned and unmanned aircraft of any size.

About IAI's Heron TP

The IAI Heron TP is an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft developed by the MALAT division of Israel Aerospace Industries. The UAV is an advanced version of the IAI Heron.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., a leading global provider of airborne communications solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Press Contact

Orbit Communication Systems

Ian Tick

Head of Communications

ian.tick@orbit-cs.com

SOURCE Orbit Communication Systems Ltd

Related Links

http://orbit-cs.com/

