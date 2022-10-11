IAMS™ DOG FOOD TEAMS UP WITH WHISTLE™ SMART DEVICES TO EMPOWER PET PARENTS TO BE AN EXPERT OF THEIR DOG'S HEALTH

Pet parents can track their dog's behavior through the leading pet tech healthcare of Whistle™ smart devices to identify a tailored IAMS dog food product that fits their individual health and nutritional needs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents will go to great lengths to keep their furry friends healthy. Thanks to the newly announced partnership between IAMS™ dog food and Whistle™ smart devices, pet parents are empowered to be an expert of their dog's health, helping keep their dogs at their best with a whole new way to care for our canine friends.

The Whistle™ smart device tracks key health metrics like a dog’s activity levels, eating, drinking, and scratching and licking habits, and now helps dog parents choose the most appropriate IAMS dry dog food for their respective nutritional needs.

The brands are partnering to support the health and wellness of pets through science, nutrition and technology. By using the leading pet tech healthcare capabilities of Whistle™ smart devices, pet parents can identify the nutritional needs of their dog through data-driven insights based on their behavior and choose a tailored IAMS dog food to help keep their dog healthy.

"The partnership between IAMS dog food and Whistle™ Health is an incredible example of marrying leading technology with tailored nutrition to support the health of our pets," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "We know that pet parents want the best for their dogs, and we're making it easier for them to track their dog's habits with the Whistle™ smart device to help choose the best IAMS nutritional solution to support their dog's holistic health."

Whistle™ Health tracks key health metrics like a dog's activity levels, eating and drinking times, and scratching and licking habits, which gives dog parents insights to detect potential health issues, monitor and manage chronic health conditions, and make data-driven decisions on the best way to care for their pets, including how to choose the most appropriate IAMS product for their respective nutritional needs. For example, if the Whistle™ smart device identifies that your dog may not be physically active or is overeating, you can select the IAMS Healthy Weight diet to support a healthy metabolism and help them reach a healthy weight.

"Whistle™ Health is the first product of its kind to help pet parents understand their dog's behaviors and needs based on data," said Kate Balingit, General Manager of Whistle™. "Whistle's ground-breaking artificial intelligence was built by marrying an unprecedented amount of time series data with clinical insights, to create an entirely new way of understanding your dog's health every single day. By pairing our technology with the IAMS brand's nutritional solutions, we're able to create an even better experience for pet parents who want to provide personalized care for their dog."

For more information on the partnership and to find the right products for your dog, please visit iams.com/iams-and-whistle.

About the IAMS™ Brand

The IAMS™ brand is dedicated to helping dogs and cats live happy, healthy lives and believes high-quality nutrition truly makes a difference. IAMS is driven to create pet-specific nutritional solutions that are tailored across every life-stage, pet size and health need. Through years observing the behavior of dogs and cats, combined with research and dietary findings, the IAMS brand believes that the right diet can help pets boost immunity, burn fat and maintain muscle, and promote healthy digestion. IAMS products are made with high-quality ingredients and unique, patented recipes that give your pet our best nutrition possible. When you choose IAMS dog or cat food, you're choosing high-quality food that will help you see visible differences in your furry friend. For more information, visit IAMS.com.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and petcare products and services, we employ 130,000+ dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA® and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

About Kinship

Kinship is here to help everyone pet parent like a pro. Why? Because our pets make us better humans, and we owe them the best possible care. As the premier partner to a new generation of pet parents, we use our data, products, and services to help people be the best pet parents they can be. And we unite changemakers in pet care to break down barriers, open new doors, share insights, and advance our collective knowledge. All so we can reimagine the pet parenting experience, and up people's confidence, and help the world find better ways to care.

Kinship is a coalition that includes Whistle™, an award-winning leader in smart monitors for pet health, Wisdom Panel™, the world's most accurate pet DNA test, The Wildest™, one destination that helps people ace it for their animals, Pet Insight Project, a pioneer in interpreting health data to improve pets' lives, GoodFriend by Kinship™, a platform that connects pet parents and care providers, and Adopt-a-Pet.com™, a site that helps share homeless pets with millions of adopters.

Together, our brands, teams, and partners work to set new standards in pet care.

Kinship is a division of Mars Petcare. Learn more at www.kinship.co.

SOURCE The IAMS™ Brand