IAN BREMMER, ANIMA ANANDKUMAR AND JAMES GORMAN TO HEADLINE 2024 NACD DIRECTORS SUMMIT™

NACD 2024 Blue Ribbon Commissioners and Co-chairs Nora Denzel and David Kenny to Release Report on Emerging Technology and Data Governance

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 24,000 board members, will host a top-notch lineup of keynote speakers and panelists for the 2024 NACD Directors Summit™, October 6–9, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center just outside Washington, DC.

NACD Directors Summit is the largest gathering of corporate directors and governance experts. More than 1,100 leaders will attend to hear insights on AI and emerging technologies, succession planning, human capital oversight, the US Presidential transition and more. (View the agenda).

NACD will also hold a media roundtable to launch its 2024 Blue Ribbon Commission report, "Technology Leadership in the Boardroom: Driving Trust and Value," with Commission co-chairs Nora Denzel and David Kenny. The report examines board oversight of technology and data, prompted by disruptive technologies — including AI — and the rapid pace of technological change.

Media interested in a press pass to attend NACD Directors Summit, attend the media roundtable (in person or virtually) or interview a speaker should email [email protected] by September 27. Note: all breakout sessions are held under Chatham House Rule.

Keynote speakers for the 2024 NACD Directors Summit include these thought leaders:

Monday, October 7

Ian Bremmer , President and Founder Eurasia Group and GZERO Media – "Managing Risk in an Unstable World"

, President and Founder Eurasia Group and GZERO Media – "Managing Risk in an Unstable World" Vilas Dhar President and Trustee, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation; Member, UN High-Level Advisory Board on Artificial Intelligence; Director, AccessLex Institute; "AI and Humanity: A Vision for a Beautiful Future"

BRC Cochairs Nora Denzel (Director, NACD and Gen Digital; Lead Independent Director, Advanced Micro Devices) and David Kenny (Director, Best Buy; Chair, Teach for America; Executive Chair, Nielsen)

(Director, NACD and Gen Digital; Lead Independent Director, Advanced Micro Devices) and (Director, Best Buy; Chair, Teach for America; Executive Chair, Nielsen) Wayne Peacock , Director, USAA; Vice Chair, USAA's Federal Savings Bank Board of Directors; President and CEO, USAA

Tuesday, October 8

Anima Anandkumar, Former Senior Director of AI Research, NVIDIA; Former Principal Scientist, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Bren Professor, Caltech - "The Transformative Impacts of Generative AI"

James Gorman , Director, The Walt Disney Company and the Council on Foreign Relations; Executive Chair, Morgan Stanley - "Succession Planning and Strategy Making in the Age of Uncertainty"

, Director, The Walt Disney Company and the Council on Foreign Relations; Executive Chair, Morgan Stanley - "Succession Planning and Strategy Making in the Age of Uncertainty" Maggie Wilderotter Director, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Sana Biotechnology, Tanium and Sonoma Biotherapeutics - "Navigating Transformation: Insights from Maggie Wilderotter "

Wednesday, October 9

Juan Enriquez Cofounder, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and Managing Director, Excel Venture Management

Additional speakers:

Chris Liddell , White House deputy chief of staff in the Trump administration and author of "Year Zero," and David Marchick , Dean Kogod School of Business, American University and former member of the Biden administration, will host an in-depth conversation on executing one of the world's most complicated leadership transitions — that of the US presidency: "What Can Board Members Learn from Presidential Transitions?"

, White House deputy chief of staff in the Trump administration and author of "Year Zero," and , of Business, and former member of the Biden administration, will host an in-depth conversation on executing one of the world's most complicated leadership transitions — that of the US presidency: "What Can Board Members Learn from Presidential Transitions?" Jonathan Wiggins , US SEC Deputy Chief Accountant, will discuss robust disclosures and the quality of corporate reporting. The session will cover the SEC's agenda and key enforcement priorities and their implications for audit committee oversight.

"This year's event brings together impressive speakers and a diverse group of attendees to foster meaningful discussion and a future-focused perspective on some of the most challenging issues impacting boardrooms today," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "Amid the rapid transformations across the landscape of board governance, we are eager to explore topics ranging from AI governance and emerging technologies to workforce well-being, innovation and risk oversight for long-term resilience."

For more information on the NACD Summit, including how to register, click here.

NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's valuable insights, professional development events and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.

Media Contact:

Shannon Bernauer

[email protected]

571-367-3688

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors