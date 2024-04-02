iAnthus Announces Strategic Partnership with Timeless Vapes to Bring a Leading Lifestyle Brand to New Jersey

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of MPX-NJ dispensaries in New Jersey, announces a strategic partnership to bring Timeless Vapes ("Timeless"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, to the New Jersey market. The launch of Timeless branded products are now available at all MPX-NJ dispensaries in New Jersey in Pennsauken, Gloucester Township, and Atlantic City.

Under this partnership, iAnthus and Timeless are working together to bring the full range of Timeless acclaimed products to New Jersey. The collaboration to launch Timeless wholesale operations in the state will provide new products to New Jersey customers, while providing enhanced marketing support to amplify the position of both businesses across the state. Timeless is celebrating its entry into New Jersey with the debut of its 'Greetings from New Jersey' flip case and battery in homage to the state's landmarks.

"Our partnership with Timeless Vapes emphasizes our commitment to providing consumers and patients with the highest quality cannabis products and brands," said Richard Proud, CEO of iAnthus. "Timeless' mission to use cannabis as a tool to build community and enact positive change is exactly what the New Jersey market needs. We are excited about how Timeless products will be received by the community and the partnerships they will forge here with the local culture."

"We are eager to begin our journey in New Jersey alongside our esteemed partners at iAnthus," said Timeless Founder, Rocky Huang. "Together, we can build an inclusive and expansive cannabis community designed to uplift the state's adult use consumers and medical patients while building fruitful partnerships with organizations and innovators committed to supporting the local culture in the New Jersey market. This is our first expansion into the East Coast and we are excited about a number of new East Coast markets to come soon."

The 'Greetings from New Jersey' flip case and Timeless's core strains including, Sweet Island Skunk, Jungle Punch, Blue Dream, Cactus Chiller, Watermelonz, and Blackberry Kush, are now available at all MPX-NJ dispensaries locations.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com .

About Timeless Vapes

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 11th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, Missouri and now New Jersey and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com

