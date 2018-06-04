iAnthus to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 7

DATE: Thursday, June 7, 2018

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0618prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company recorded $3.2 million of revenues in Q1 2018, compared to $0.3 million in Q1 2017.

Received a US$50 million investment from Gotham Green Partners, which management believes to be the largest investment to date by a single investor in a publicly traded U.S. cannabis operating company

In Massachusetts, the Company's Mayflower operation received its final certificate of registration from the Department of Public Health and began operations at its 36,000 square-foot Holliston cultivation and processing facility. At the close of Q1 2018, Mayflower was cultivating 2,670 plants, representing 15 different strains.

In Florida, the Company signed leases for dispensary locations in West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa Bay, and Deerfield Beach.

In New York, the Company acquired 8.5 acres of land for a planned 39,500 square-foot modular cultivation and processing facility; and signed a lease on the Company's flagship 2,000 square-foot dispensary in Brooklyn.

The Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 7, 2018 is made possible by a partnership between KCSA Strategic Communications and VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company uses these skills to support operations across six states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ianthus-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-7-300659003.html

