IAOP® Cites Newmark As A Leading Provider of Outsourcing Services

IAOP honors Newmark with this reputable award for the 12th consecutive year. Tweet this

Newmark is one of the world's leading commercial real estate advisory firms with an integrated platform that delivers seamlessly connected services tailored to every client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders and growing startups to leading companies.

"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

The Global Outsourcing 100® and its sub-list are relevant references for businesses seeking new and expanded relationships with industry leading companies that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2019, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

