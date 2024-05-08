Iapetus Infrastructure Services Welcomes Brian Sprinkle as Director of UVM Consulting and Innovation

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iapetus Infrastructure Services (IIS), an independent utility infrastructure services firm, continues to bolster its consulting services by adding experienced utility vegetation management (UVM) leader Brian Sprinkle as Director of UVM Consulting and Innovation.

Sprinkle brings over a decade of experience in Generation, Transmission, and Distribution vegetation management operations and consulting services—with Southern California Edison (SCE), CNUC, and Wright Tree Service—to the Houston-based company. With abundant knowledge and exposure to UVM programs across North America, Sprinkle has a highly competent understanding of UVM practices, utility infrastructure, and energy markets, and is well-trained and proficient in contract strategy, enterprise risk mitigation, workflow management practices, and technology integration.

"Brian will strengthen our ability to provide clients with innovative, winning solutions," IIS COO Tej Singh asserts. Post this

IIS COO Tej Singh sees Sprinkle's experience working with emerging technologies, including advanced GIS-based UVM workflow management software, as a major asset to IIS' clients.

"Brian is an excellent addition to our team," Singh asserts. "We're committed to delivering technologically advanced, data-driven solutions to our clients, and Brian's knowledge of—and commitment to—new technologies will strengthen our ability to provide clients with innovative, winning approaches to difficult challenges."

Sprinkle joins IIS' expanding team of industry experts, which now also includes Director of UVM Development Adam Warf and trusted UVM veterans Phil Charlton, Steve Hallmark, and Tom Sullivan. For Sprinkle, the opportunity to be a part of such a well-respected team was a chance he couldn't pass up.

"I'm thrilled to be joining this esteemed group of UVM leaders whose expertise and dedication are renowned in our field," Sprinkle proclaims. "Together, we look forward to driving innovation and continued excellence to our clients and shaping the future of our industry."

About Iapetus Infrastructure Services

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, IIS is an independent, minority- and veteran-owned company that brings an innovative approach to solving its utility customers' unique infrastructure challenges. With a deep bench of highly respected operational and thought leaders, IIS offers field and aerial services spanning program design and development, operational oversight (safety, asset, and vegetation inspection), training and mentoring, and technology enablement (e.g., drone/UAS, GIS, UVM work management, and live dashboards). The IIS suite of operating companies includes Atlas Field Services, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions, Soaring Eagle Technologies, and the Unmanned Aviation Training Institute. IIS is also the proud host of the Trees and Lines podcast. For more information, visit iiservices.com.

Contact: Frank Keenan

[email protected]

832-712-5063

SOURCE Iapetus Holdings