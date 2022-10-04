IAPMO Approves Water Systems Council's Pressurized Tank Standard for Inclusion in UPC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has approved the inclusion of the ASSE 1099-2022, WSC-PST 2000/2022 Standard Pressurized Water Storage Tanks in the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) beginning in 2024.

The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has approved the inclusion of the ASSE 1099-2022, WSC-PST 2000/2022 Standard Pressurized Water Storage Tanks in the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) beginning in 2024.

The UPC provides minimum requirements and standards to protect public health, safety, and welfare. Its provisions are applicable to the building, installation, alteration, repair, relocation, replacement, use, or maintenance of plumbing systems. The IAPMO publishes the UPC model code, which is revised every three years under IAPMO's ANSI-accredited development process.

Currently, 19 states have adopted versions of the Uniform Plumbing Code at the state or local level. Fifteen states have adopted the code in full: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah.

The UPC is a consensus-based document developed by subject matter experts representing a broad range of the industry. Changes must be approved by a super-majority — a two-thirds affirmative vote of diverse stakeholders, including plumbers, engineers, manufacturers, environmentalists, and code officials – all experts in their respective fields.

The advantages of a Uniform Plumbing Code are recognized across the plumbing industry, which can undergo disorder when widely divergent plumbing practices and codes are utilized. Water Systems Council (WSC) submitted the ASSE 1099-2022, WSC-PST 2000/2022 Standard Pressurized Water Storage Tanks for consideration of inclusion in the UPC earlier this year. In mid-September, the standard was approved at the UPC hearing in Charlotte, NC.

Pressurized water storage tanks collect and store underground water under pressurized conditions to provide cold water supply to single or multiple premises. This standard prescribes minimum performance and construction requirements for pressurized storage tanks for service in water well systems.

The Water Systems Council is the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems. WSC is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources. For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

Contact:

Margaret Martens, Executive Director

Water Systems Council

[email protected]

704-658-8730

SOURCE Water Systems Council