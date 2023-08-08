IAS Announces Exclusive, First to Market Partnership with X to Provide Pre-Bid Brand Safety and Suitability

News provided by

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 15:00 ET

Brand Safety & Suitability Optimization controls to provide advertisers with greater
confidence across X

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with X to provide advertisers with its industry-leading pre-bid Brand Safety and Suitability product across the social media platform.

"At X, balancing free expression and platform safety is our number one priority - and we are proving these two things are not at odds," stated Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X. "Growing our partnership with IAS offers brands a new level of protection and transparency as they continue to grow on X."

Powered by cutting-edge, machine learning technology, IAS's pre-bid Brand Safety and Suitability product provides marketers with greater control and optimization of quality media investments. IAS will now provide valuable third-party affirmation that brands running ads on X are appearing in brand safe and suitable environments as defined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework.

"By activating IAS's pre-bid optimization solutions, marketers can ensure their campaigns prioritize only quality inventory that is brand safe and suitable," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "We're proud to be the first and only pre-bid brand safety and suitability partner with X and look forward to furthering the company's commitment to transparency by giving marketers greater control through solutions that safeguard a brand's interests and drive brand equity."

IAS's data-backed brand safety and suitability products help ensure high quality media placements, further demonstrating IAS's commitment to bringing even greater trust and transparency to all aspects of the digital measurement landscape.

With this expansion, IAS leads the industry in providing end-to-end support for marketers on X, with a full array of solutions from measurement to optimization.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Also from this source

IAS Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IAS to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.