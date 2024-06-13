IAS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PINTEREST TO PROVIDE AI-DRIVEN BRAND SAFETY MEASUREMENT

New Total Media Quality for Pinterest Gives Advertisers Safeguards Across a Total of 39 Countries in 40 Languages

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a partnership with Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) to provide global advertisers with greater transparency into campaigns across Pinterest's in-app feed through IAS's AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability product.

IAS announces partnership with Pinterest.

"Marketers are looking for brand safe destinations to reach highly engaged audiences across demographics as they look to safeguard and scale their brands," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "The launch of our AI-driven Total Media Quality for Pinterest reaffirms our commitment to giving advertisers the confidence that their spend is being allocated towards appropriate environments."

IAS is launching new features and functionality for advertisers across Pinterest, including:

Trusted Campaign Insights: Consistent with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards for Brand Safety, the new offering provides advertisers with third-party campaign insights backed by trusted and transparent industry metrics to help brands safeguard and scale across Pinterest.

Consistent with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards for Brand Safety, the new offering provides advertisers with third-party campaign insights backed by trusted and transparent industry metrics to help brands safeguard and scale across Pinterest. Frame-by-Frame Analysis: Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Pinterest is powered by IAS's AI-driven Multimedia Technology, and enables advertisers to accurately classify pins at scale through frame-by-frame analysis, combining image, audio, and text signals to better protect and grow their brands on Pinterest.

Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Pinterest is powered by IAS's AI-driven Multimedia Technology, and enables advertisers to accurately classify pins at scale through frame-by-frame analysis, combining image, audio, and text signals to better protect and grow their brands on Pinterest. Campaign Level Measurement: Advertisers and agencies running campaigns on Pinterest will gain access to daily reporting inclusive of brand safety pass rates, viewability rate, time-in-view, and more to ensure ads are driving engagement and reaching real users in brand-safe environments.

Advertisers and agencies running campaigns on Pinterest will gain access to daily reporting inclusive of brand safety pass rates, viewability rate, time-in-view, and more to ensure ads are driving engagement and reaching real users in brand-safe environments. Global Coverage: Brand Safety Measurement for Pinterest will be available to 39 countries, across 40 languages.

"In partnership with IAS, we are excited to offer brand safety to our customers and give them greater confidence in their advertising strategies through best-in-class technology," said Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer of Pinterest. "Pinterest is committed to providing a shoppable, positive platform for consumers, and our work with IAS will ensure advertisers can engage with the right audiences as they move from inspiration, to consideration, to conversion."

As part of Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Pinterest, advertisers get access to Viewability, Invalid Traffic (IVT), and Brand Safety Measurement within IAS Signal, the unified reporting platform that delivers the data and insights advertisers need to easily manage their digital campaigns. This enhancement expands on IAS's partnership with Pinterest, which offered Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Measurement across display and video inventory in 2023.

IAS's Brand Safety, Viewability, and Invalid Traffic Measurement is now available for Pinterest, with Brand Suitability Measurement for campaigns coming soon.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.