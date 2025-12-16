IAS LAUNCHES 'IAS AGENT' ENABLING MARKETERS TO SURFACE DEEP CAMPAIGN INSIGHTS IN REAL-TIME AND INCREASE AD PERFORMANCE

New AI-Powered Assistant Makes Every Marketer An Expert Instantly

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS) today announced IAS Agent, a new AI-powered assistant that helps customers activate campaigns faster, uncover deeper insights instantly, and optimize performance at scale. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive dataset—and backed by 15+ years of proprietary IAS insights—IAS Agent is intuitive by design, empowering any marketer to deliver the trusted intelligence brands rely on to protect multi-million-dollar campaigns and accelerate performance across omnichannel investments. IAS will demonstrate IAS Agent at CES 2026, and expects to roll it out globally at no additional cost in early Q1 2026.

Unlike many "black box" AI solutions, IAS Agent is built on the principle of "explainable AI," offering complete transparency into every recommendation. The new tool, integrated directly into the IAS user interface (UI), allows customers to hover over suggestions and access clear, easy-to-understand explanations of what's proposed and why, and also provides control to customize, override, or adopt IAS Agent recommendations. IAS Agent surfaces access to more rigorous, AI-enhanced brand governance, campaign insights, and significantly simplified workflows to unlock comprehensive understanding and performance recommendations across publishers and platforms. IAS Agent recommendations are grounded in extensive intelligence rather than a limited training data set.

"IAS Agent was designed to be a marketer's advertising compass. It guides decisions with clarity and uncovers deep, comprehensive insights that would otherwise remain hidden—turning those insights into action, in real-time, so marketers can boost performance instantly," said Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Integral Ad Science. "And this is just the start. IAS Agent will continue to expand its agentic capabilities to improve workflow and unlock value through AI supply path insights, tagging activation, and campaign settings assistance. This ongoing innovation reflects our commitment to providing advertisers with the trusted, transparent, and actionable data they need to drive superior campaign results and stay ahead in a complex digital landscape."

Key IAS Agent features include:

Transparent Self-Reporting: IAS Agent "shows its work," allowing customers to understand the reasoning behind each recommendation or action enabling marketers to confidently explain decisions and understand the logic driving IAS Agent outputs;

IAS Agent "shows its work," allowing customers to understand the reasoning behind each recommendation or action enabling marketers to confidently explain decisions and understand the logic driving IAS Agent outputs; Full Control and Visibility: Customize, override, or adopt recommendations with full visibility into the AI's decision-making process to improve campaign set up and drive performance for IAS UI users at any level;

Efficiency Enhancement: Receive AI-generated recommendations for brand safety and suitability settings with minimal input, scaling protection across all investments; initial tests show an efficiency improvement of 50 percent;

Instant Insights: Automatically spots trends and patterns across all IAS UI dashboards, surfacing what's working and delivering campaign performance insights up to 5x faster—without manual analysis;

Automatically spots trends and patterns across all IAS UI dashboards, surfacing what's working and delivering campaign performance insights up to 5x faster—without manual analysis; Campaign Activation: Simply chat with the agent using natural language for AI-powered guidance to streamline pre-campaign setup; no technical knowledge required.

"In today's complex media landscape, ensuring both brand safety and performance requires a significant investment of time and resources. IAS Agent meaningfully accelerates that process by uncovering deeper insights and enabling teams to act on them instantly," said Jeff Omoregie, EVP of Unified TAAG at Publicis Media. "The ability to instantly surface transparent, data-driven recommendations in real time will help reduce ad waste and drive stronger performance outcomes for our clients and their campaigns."

IAS solutions are grounded in a commitment to responsible AI. IAS's advanced agentic capabilities are built with Databricks Agent Bricks to deliver enterprise-grade capabilities without compromising on governance or observability. IAS is the only company in the world to hold three of the industry's most respected certifications in artificial intelligence: TrustArc Responsible AI, ISO 42001, and certification for Ethical AI by the Alliance for Audited Media.

IAS will demonstrate IAS Agent at CES 2026, Jan 5-8, 2026. It is expected to be available to all IAS UI customers globally in early Q1 2026, and at no additional cost. Contact IAS for more information or to book a CES meeting to see a demonstration.

