IAS Partners with Google in Building An Industry-Leading Automated Tag

Time spent manually wrapping tags is one of the biggest pain points for digital advertisers today. With IAS's new automated tag, they will now be able to reduce time spent wrapping tags. Additionally, advertisers will have a central location to manage tags and the flexibility to switch between 'monitoring' and 'blocking' without re-wrapping or re-trafficking campaigns.

Advertisers will also be able to see the number of ads blocked directly in Campaign Manager reporting, with a new metric called "Vendor Blocked Ads." By having access to this information in one place, advertisers will have more transparency into the success of their campaigns and be able to adjust their strategy to meet their goals.

"We are excited about this partnership with Google. Marketers can now activate verification for their campaigns in just seconds using automated third-party verification in Campaign Manager," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "This will enable marketers to spend more time focusing on connecting with their respective audiences and driving campaign performance."

Additionally, advertisers with Display & Video 360 campaigns who use Campaign Manager to manage their media buys will also benefit from centralized tag management. When enabled, placements served through Campaign Manager will automatically sync to Display & Video 360 as wrapped creatives, reducing the time required to get campaigns live.

"HP has been an active participant in IAS's Automated Tag beta with Google and we have seen a huge impact on time savings for our Ad Ops team," said Chris Liberti, Global Ad Operations at HP. "We're excited that IAS's verification is now automated within Google Campaign Manager allowing us to now launch campaigns faster with the third party protection our brand requires. We look forward to rolling out Automated Tag across all our campaigns."

"GroupM and our clients have been participants in IAS's Automated Tag beta with Google and, after experiencing time savings in launching these campaigns with their blocking, we're eager to roll out automated third-party tag wrapping to our clients," said Kyle Csik, GroupM Executive Director for U.S. Platform Operations.

"With IAS being the clear leader in brand safety, our participation in its Automated Tag beta has been nothing short of exciting. IAS's automated workflow has further streamlined our setup processes, reduced time spent on trafficking and allows our traders more time to focus on what's most important - maximizing client results," said Ben Brodie, Director, Agency & Strategic Accounts, at Awlogy.

"As one of the first partners of IAS's Automated Tag beta, Ptarmigan Media found tremendous improvements in the complete implementation process. Automated Tags create a more streamlined process and eliminate discrepancies between platforms without impacting brand safety needs. Ptarmigan Media plans to roll out Automated Tags across all IAS clients and continuing our partnership of providing innovative client solutions," said Yuri Krym, Director of Digital Performance – Americas, Ptarmigan Media.

IAS and Google have been long-standing partners providing the industry with innovative solutions that move the industry forward. Recently Google Display & Video 360 has also integrated new IAS pre-bid segments for contextual relevance for content avoidance that allows advertisers to have more control over where their ads appear.

For more information on IAS Automated Tag and Google Display & Video 360's pre-bid integration please reach out to [email protected] .

ABOUT IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 17 offices across 12 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Related Links

www.integralads.com

