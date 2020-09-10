IAS Rebrands Its Media Quality Metric to "Quality Impressions™"

Advertisers need a source of truth as they compete for the best media inventory available for delivering upon their given objectives. This comprehensive metric does just that; giving advertisers a simplified metric to understand exactly how well their campaign performed against all their specific campaign quality criteria.

"Not all impressions are equal and advertisers need an easy way to understand whether a digital ad meets their media quality standards for a campaign," said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. "Rebranding this key metric to 'Quality Impressions' is exciting because it represents transparency into digital advertising quality, which is a key driver of campaign outcomes."

IAS measures over 500 billion media quality signals every day, laying a strong data-driven foundation for Quality Impressions™. These capabilities are unmatched when it comes to scale, coverage, and accuracy. Quality Impressions™ consolidates all the most important metrics into one umbrella metric to give marketers a singular point of reference for campaign health.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 17 offices across 12 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

