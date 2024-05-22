IAS RECEIVES ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION FOR INFORMATION SECURITY MANAGEMENT

Certification Demonstrates IAS's Commitment to the Highest Standards of Governance and Security Practices

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System. With this announcement, IAS continues to demonstrate its commitment to the certification/accreditation of its business practices, confirming its reputation as a trustworthy business partner.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the global standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving information security controls. Certification is based on a rigorous review of information security management policies and practices, and conformity with the standard means that an organization's system respects all the best practices and principles defined in the standard.

"Data is the lifeblood of our business, and we are obsessed with ensuring that our systems for collecting, securing, processing, and reporting data meet or exceed the highest international standards," said Rob Janecek, Chief Information Officer at IAS. "The achievement of ISO 27001 certification is the latest example of how we are executing on that goal."

The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is limited to the information security management system (ISMS) supporting in-scope services inclusive of IAS Viewability, Ad Fraud, Brand Safety and Suitability, Contextual Targeting, Efficiency and Optimization, and Attention as well as Publica CTV, Virtual MVPDs, and Web and App Publisher platforms across all channels and user interfaces. The ISMS includes the personnel, information technology systems, applications, policies, procedures, standards, tools, utilities, and data used in executing these cloud-based services.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

