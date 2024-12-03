IAS TO EXPAND INTO CHINA TO DELIVER ADVANCED MEASUREMENT SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL ADVERTISERS

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced plans to expand into China to enable global advertisers with invalid traffic (IVT), fraud, and brand safety and suitability measurement, aligned to international and local standards. With the incorporation of a subsidiary in China and as a founding member of IAB China, IAS will also offer local support to Chinese advertisers looking to grow their reach beyond China's borders. This expansion will support IAS's long-term international expansion strategy, solving a key challenge for advertisers looking for comprehensive measurement coverage across all markets.

"IAS is one of the only measurement solutions able to meet the unique demands of the Chinese market, and we're aiming to fill a crucial gap in coverage for advertisers," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "With an expanded footprint, we will empower advertisers with actionable data they need to maximize their return on investments and support their growth in this dynamic and evolving digital advertising landscape."

By entering the world's second-largest advertising market, IAS is aiming to support advertisers as they invest in the country's continued digital media potential. With China's digital ad spending projected to exceed $140 billion in 2024, IAS is positioned to deliver greater value for advertisers seeking to achieve superior results.

IAS has been developing this market initiative with existing global luxury clients, many of whom have substantial media investments in China. IAS is committed to working alongside key industry partners to develop solutions tailored to China's unique advertising environment.

"IAS and IAB China are pleased to be working together to provide international brands with better access to global standards in China and helping to bring new technologies to the market," said Tracy Cui, Vice Secretary-General CAA, IAB China.

Earlier this year, IAS announced a series of market expansions into key APAC markets—Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam—along with senior leadership appointments. IAS's APAC in-market operations now include multiple markets across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.