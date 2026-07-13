IBA President Umar Kremlev drives global combat sports expansion with historic wrestling partnership with RAF

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), who also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Wrestling Federation, continues to reshape the landscape of global combat sports.

Press Conference

Leveraging the IBA's successful model of commercial growth and athlete-first governance, Mr. Kremlev together with Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of the professional wrestling league Real American Freestyle (RAF), has announced a historic joint venture with the professional wrestling league to launch its debut tournament of RAF Russia.

The debut joint project will see an RAF tournament held in Moscow on September 5, 2026, featuring finest of the world's elite wrestlers. Kremlev and Bronstein announced the upcoming event at a press conference in Tbilisi, held on the eve of the international RAF Georgia tournament.

"The RAF tournament in Moscow will meet the highest standards, it is to become the next level one for the league, bringing together the planet's best wrestlers. These athletes deserve proper reward for their hard work so they can support their families and build sustainable professional careers. We have successfully implemented this approach at the IBA while revolutionizing boxing globally, and I am entirely confident that wrestling will achieve the same success.

Wrestling belongs in the biggest arenas, backed by serious partners and a global audience. Alongside Chad Bronstein and the RAF, we will create the perfect conditions to elevate the sport worldwide," Umar Kremlev stated.

The two parties plan to jointly develop the professional wrestling format, attracting world's top athletes, and creating new opportunities for wrestlers to take their success to another level, while earning substantial financial rewards.

Chad Bronstein, CEO & co-founder of RAF, highlighted the exceptional standard of the Russian wrestling school, the sport's rich heritage, and the major significance of RAF entering the Russian market. "Our international strategy has always been centered on bringing RAF to markets with deep wrestling traditions and passionate fans. Moscow is one of those places. This event is another milestone in our commitment to building a truly global platform for the best wrestlers in the world."

Izzy Martinez, COO & co-founder of RAF, stated that "Moscow has been home to some of the greatest wrestlers the sport has ever seen. For our athletes, competing there carries real meaning. One of the things that makes RAF special is our ability to bring together the best wrestlers in the world, regardless of where they come from. That's good for the athletes, good for the fans and good for the future of wrestling."

Founded in 2025, the professional wrestling league RAF promotes a freestyle wrestling format where athletes compete for prize money, with events hosted in major arenas and broadcast widely to an international audience.

The first RAF tournament outside North America took place on July 11, 2026, at the Tbilisi Arena in Georgia. The evening's headline bouts featured two former UFC champions Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo, alongside a clash between Olympic champions Abdulrashid Sadulaev of Russia and Kyle Snyder of the USA.

The Moscow tournament on September 5th will mark the next phase of RAF's international expansion. The fight card, venue, and full event schedule will be announced in due course.

About International Boxing Association:

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is the worldwide governing body of boxing, established in 1946. As the custodian of boxing, the IBA's strategy is underpinned by an athlete-first approach, with a clear mission to promote, support, develop and unite the prestigious and historic sport worldwide.

SOURCE International Boxing Association