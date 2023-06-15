iBase-t Recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Manufacturing Execution Systems

iBase-t accelerates shift to cloud-native, SaaS solution provider

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems with its offering being evaluated, the Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform. iBase-t's recognition is based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MES, "MES solutions are a foundational building block of digital manufacturing. The MES market is in a state of flux as the existing vendor community pivots to newer technologies to keep pace with startups." Gartner further states that "There is a fundamental technological shift taking place in the MES market, driven by evolving new technologies that challenge the MES status quo and driven by vendors with the agility and talent to accelerate the adoption of those technologies."

iBase-t continues to advance its offerings with innovative technologies and deployment strategies. Its Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform consists of an integrated suite of MES, Supplier Quality Management (SQM), and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) solutions. As a cloud-native platform with a microservices architecture, Solumina simplifies how complex manufacturing operations are performed within a larger digital ecosystem, forming the foundation of a model-based enterprise.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Visionary by Gartner, which we believe reaffirms our dedication to accelerating our customers' manufacturing transformation to help them meet new challenges," said Naveen Poonian, CEO at iBase-t. "Our strategy to transition to cloud-native technology is paying off, enabling us to accelerate investments in product innovations, including MBE, IIoT, AI, AR/VR, and SaaS for the critically complex discrete manufacturing market. We are also aggressively investing in our composable, global partner delivery network to help manufacturers manage operations at scale with quicker time-to-value."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about iBase-t's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, at https://www.ibaset.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-mes/.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems, Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann, 26 April 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

