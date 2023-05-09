iBase-t Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Comprehensive audit validates iBase-t's commitment to security, compliance, and excellence

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that helps its customers simplify how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit certifies the highest level of security and data protection standards for iBase-t's customers.

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance ensures iBase-t's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time. The comprehensive audit followed strict adherence to the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and found no deviations based on the Trust Services Criteria for security and confidentiality and the controls to meet these criteria.

"We are proud of the commitment we have made to protecting customer data and upholding the processes put in place by the AICPA," said Dr. Sung Kim, Chief Product and Technology Officer at iBase-t. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest level of security and data protection standards for our customers and stakeholders."

iBase-t's Solumina iSeries Manufacturing Operations Platform offers manufacturers and suppliers an affordable option to accelerate the adoption of new digital technologies that can quickly drive business value when deployed as a cloud-hosted, managed SaaS solution. Resource-constrained manufacturers and their suppliers now have an affordable option to accelerate the adoption of new digital technologies that can quickly drive business value when deployed as a cloud-hosted, managed SaaS solution.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

