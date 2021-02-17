iBASEt Appoints Chief Customer Officer and Chief Financial Officer as Demand for Digital Transformation Accelerates

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced it will strengthen its executive leadership by promoting Scott Baril to Chief Customer Officer and Daniel de Haas to Chief Financial Officer.

Both positions are newly created roles designed to help the company exceed customer expectations and support strategic growth plans as iBASEt scales its recently launched Solumina iSeries that simplifies complex industrial manufacturing operations, enabled in large part with its innovative, microservices-based architecture. These new additions to the executive leadership team can help drive the company's strategic direction forward as the industry accelerates the deployment of digital transformation solutions.

"The push for digital continuity across manufacturing operations has dramatically increased since the onset of the pandemic. These individuals have shown remarkable leadership and adaptability – two attributes that will strengthen our executive team to help keep pace with recent growth," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASEt. "We remain committed to exceeding our customers' expectations as they recognize the need to go paperless with new digital solutions."

Scott Baril brings 20+ years of professional services and supply chain management experience and will play an important role in managing and elevating the overall customer experience at iBASEt.

"iBASEt has a long history and outstanding reputation in delivering business value to a range of complex manufacturing customers," said Baril. "I am excited to be in this role at such a pivotal time in the market. I am confident we can scale our customer base and continue to expand on the manufacturing expertise that iBASEt's Professional Services consistently delivers across the globe."

Daniel de Haas brings 20+ years of international Accounting, Controlling, and Finance leadership from public Fortune-500 and privately held distribution and manufacturing companies. As CFO, he will focus on managing the company's capital structure, cash flow, and sources of funds for growth.

"Having experienced hyper-growth in previous positions, I see many similarities in the market opportunity that iBASEt now faces," said Daniel de Haas. "I am excited to provide the financial leadership to ensure the right investments are made to best grow our business."

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

