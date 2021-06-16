iBASEt Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Human Resources to Support Accelerated Growth

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced a further expansion of its leadership team as the company positions itself for continued expansion. Tom Hennessey was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and Jennifer Martinez to Vice President of Human Resources.

"We are thrilled to leverage Tom Hennessey's strategic thinking and approach to growth at this pivotal time in iBASEt's transformation journey," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASEt. "We are confident Tom's proven track record in leading business transformation focused on market expansion, growth, and strong brand positioning will accelerate our shift to a subscription and SaaS business model."

Hennessey brings 25 years of experience that will play a critical role in driving iBASEt's expanding business development efforts, both through its direct and indirect partner channels.

"I'm honored to be leading iBASEt's market growth efforts, building on the excellent work this team has already accomplished. I'll work to expand iBASEt's influence as a leading brand driving the future of complex discrete manufacturing and sustainment operations," said Tom Hennessey, CMO, iBASEt.

"Our success is highly dependent on how well our workforce evolves to meet new market conditions," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASEt. "Jennifer Martinez has demonstrated her ability in not only attracting top talent but in enabling and empowering employees to succeed further. Her skills will be leveraged in this newly formed executive position to help continue our aggressive growth trajectory."

Martinez brings 20 years of Human Resources and employee development expertise to a role that is important as iBASEt ramps up hiring across all global regions.

"I am excited to lead the investment iBASEt is making in our workforce. My initial focus will be on streamlining the recruitment and onboarding process while nurturing employee education and leadership development to empower our workforce, to go above and beyond what they ever imagined possible in their career," said Jennifer Martinez, Vice President, Human Resources at iBASEt.

Both positions are vital to achieving the company's aggressive growth plan. The company recently launched Solumina iSeries as a cloud-native offering that simplifies how complex industrial products are built and maintained. Increased demand has triggered a need to add staffing and to place greater focus on the company's future strategy as the manufacturing industry accelerates its digital transformation.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

