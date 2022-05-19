iBASEt Appoints Daniel Flick as Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystems

Commitment to growth through global partner ecosystems brings industry expert Flick to transform iBASEt's partnering through cloud, SaaS, integration and interoperability

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced it has strengthened its leadership by appointing Daniel Flick as Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystems. In this newly created position, Flick will lead the iBASEt Alliance activity with Resellers, Consulting & System Integrators, Technology and Academic Partners. Flick comes to iBASEt following 15+ years at Siemens, where he managed global partners and the Americas Alliance Program.

"We're thrilled to have Daniel join our team and help us build, develop and grow our Global Partner Ecosystem to best-in-class status," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASEt. "Daniel's incredible background and passion for partnering perfectly aligns with our goals and we are confident he is what we need to drive execution and create disruptive opportunities for iBASEt, our customers and partners."

"I'm proud to bring my experience in building and executing go-to-market partnership programs across discrete and process industries to iBASEt," said Flick. "My philosophy is that we sell together then deliver with excellence together. We intend to solve the most complex problems of our joint customers with and through partners. I look forward to helping drive future success and growth of iBASEt."

As a seasoned market maker, Flick's experience spans Industrial Software, Manufacturing Systems, Consulting & System Integration with direct & indirect large-account sales and worldwide channels. He has sold highly technical solutions, built sales forces and managed global alliances and programs for companies including Siemens, GE, Teradyne, Schlumberger, and Atos.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

