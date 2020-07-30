iBASEt Delivers Medical Device Manufacturing Solution to Simplify the Complex at D&K Engineering

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions, announced today that D&K Engineering, an expert in providing product design and contract manufacturing services for high-innovation content, hardware-based products and equipment, is implementing iBASEt's medical device manufacturing execution and quality solution. iBASEt will provide the necessary infrastructure to digitalize D&K Engineering's shop floor operations followed by future easing of supplier quality management.

As a medical device manufacturer, D&K is tasked with quickly ramping up new, complex engineering and production processes within a highly regulated environment. Process and documentation must be strictly adhered to assure quality and compliance. The company must also quickly and easily pivot to new or modified production processes, as needed.

"We are impressed with iBASEt's pre-configured solution, which has been instrumental in our digital transformation strategy. The complexity and cost of paper-based processes was just too high," said Jason Guhse, Associate Director of Information Systems, D&K Engineering. "iBASEt's solution lets us quickly apply engineering changes and design updates during New Product Introduction, unlocking greater value to our customers."

"D&K Engineering represents an important proof-point that iBASEt's product, software, and services solution is a great fit beyond our roots in the aerospace and defense industry," said Naveen Poonian, Chief Executive Officer of iBASEt. "Our complex discrete manufacturing, quality, and sustainment industry knowledge combined with our out-of-the-box solution helps us to better serve this critical and growing industry."

About D&K Engineering

D&K Engineering provides Total Commercialization Solutions® for products and instruments that have high innovation content and complex manufacturing lifecycles. Our capabilities span the entire product lifecycle, including requirements definition, systems architecture, concept creation, design, prototyping, manufacturing, and after-market support. From Fortune 100 to early-stage startups, our clients leverage D&K's infrastructure and TCS approach to evolve hardware, systems and product ideas through all development stages and into stable manufacturing. Our experience-driven engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services get products to market faster with a lower overall cost of development, providing a significant competitive advantage for our customers. We are headquartered in San Diego, California, and have additional development and manufacturing sites in Singapore and Malaysia.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity across the enterprise. With 30+ years of experience in highly engineered, regulated industries, iBASEt simplifies the complex by empowering customers to gain real-time visibility, take control, and drive velocity across their operations and extended value chain. iBASEt works closely with industry leaders, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Patria Belgium Engine Center. Learn more at iBASEt.com .

