iBASEt Expands iSeries Functionality to Simplify How Manufacturers Oversee Supplier Quality Management

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced general availability of Solumina iSeries version i040, providing greater visibility to manage, control, and accelerate time-to-value and organizational responsiveness to change. The iSeries, with its microservices architecture, empowers manufacturers to manage manufacturing, quality, and sustainment operations with greater ease, less time, and fewer resources.

The i040 version, which builds on the company's existing Solumina iSeries platform, delivers a wider scope of Supplier Quality Management actions that can be managed through the iSeries web-based user interface. A higher level of supplier quality performance can be achieved by simplifying and automating how data is collected and utilized to identify, manage, and contain potential quality issues.

"The i040 version highlights our continued investment in Solumina iSeries as part of delivering a complete web-based user experience for our customers," said Sung Kim, Chief Technology Officer, iBASEt. "Our iSeries solution continues to differentiate itself from the competition as a best-in-class platform for managing complex discrete manufacturing operations as part of an Industry 4.0 strategy, which can be deployed either on premises or the cloud."

As a cloud-native solution, Solumina iSeries offers compelling benefits beyond easing how new features and updates are added. The iSeries can accelerate the adoption and utilization of new transformative technologies, such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence, as part of a manufacturer's digital transformation strategy. As an enterprise operations platform, Solumina iSeries can be leveraged to continuously drive performance and efficiency improvement on an ongoing basis.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions deliver digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud native digital ecosystem that drives innovation to improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

