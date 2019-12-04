iBASEt Fast Value Program Challenges the Manufacturing Software Industry Status Quo with Accelerated Time-to-Value

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of digital manufacturing, MRO and quality software solutions, today launched an innovative program that streamlines how software solutions for complex discrete manufacturing can be deployed quickly to enable a much faster time-to-value. The program provides iBASEt customers software licenses, implementation services, training, and first year maintenance with realized business value within 90 days of initiation.

iBASEt's Fast Value program is most recently proven with business value delivered in 90 days to a Defense Electronics and Satellite Components Manufacturer. Due to this manufacturer serving markets that require advanced technology and high reliability products, their need to achieve the highest level of compliance and efficient operations is paramount. Despite this complex environment, iBASEt's Fast Value program helped simplify the implementation of a solution that provides complete track and trace containment as part of their compliance-led track and traceability program.

Despite the high business value of implementing software solutions in complex manufacturing, manufacturers continue to struggle with identifying specific benefits to justify these investments. Deployments often stall due to a lack of executive commitment, integration challenges, or confusion over how best to manage the project.

The iBASEt Fast Value program overcomes these challenges by prioritizing and delivering a set of pre-configured capabilities, such as incorporating engineering changes, identifying quality trends, or eliminating paper-based work instructions. These pre-defined program attributes help to deliver solutions that address complex manufacturing issues once deployed – typically in 90 days – virtually eliminating the risk of project delay for an accelerated time-to-value.

Offered for a fixed price that includes software licenses, implementation services, and first year maintenance, the Fast Value program has transformed how manufacturing software project ROI will now be evaluated.

"Implementing a full MES system lays a foundation for customer-facing (and compliance-based) benefits, including electronic product lot and/or serial genealogy, and multisite orchestration of manufacturing processes. This can also be used to improve agility and speed in vertically integrated companies. One-third of survey respondents cited four specific areas that achieved benefits in three months." * (Gartner "Survey Analysis: The Business Value of Manufacturing Execution Systems," Rick Franzosa, Simon Jacobson, October 18, 2019. *2018 Gartner's MESA Survey).

"Fast Value is a great reflection of what iBASEt provides our customers – making the complex simple. This new program lets manufacturers start small, move fast, and scale up with a proven model that can deliver value quickly," said Tom Hennessey, Vice President of Marketing, iBASEt.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing and Sustainment software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented as the foundation for many leading industrial organizations' Digital Enterprise initiatives. For more information, visit www.iBASEt.com.

