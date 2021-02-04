iBASEt Launches eLearning University

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the launch of iBASEt University, a new eLearning, on-demand training curriculum. The program was designed to streamline and simplify the learning process of iBASEt solutions for customers, partners, and employees. This program includes eLearning courses focused on Solumina iSeries, the recently launched microservices-based manufacturing software solution that enables superior resilience and operational agility.

As a virtual eLearning platform, this role-based program provides 24/7 access to customers and partners transitioning to the new iSeries platform. Initial feedback has been positive, with recent graduates pointing to the benefit of engaging in training courses that are easy to navigate during a time that best fits with their schedule.

"iBASEt University demonstrates our commitment to streamline the customer onboarding process by simplifying how we educate our customers and partners – regardless of their time zone or location. This eLearning program empowers our customers and partners to use our software to its fullest potential right away, for a greater return on investment," said Scott Baril, Chief Customer Officer, iBASEt. "Manufacturers increasingly operate in remote environments. The ability to train anytime, anywhere is critical for success."

iBASEt just announced Solumina MSE, a cloud-native Midsize Enterprise Solution based on Solumina iSeries, the company's microservices-based Manufacturing Execution System (MES). Designed to be implemented without customization, deployment time and cost can be significantly reduced. iBASEt University complements this new offering as a highly scalable, low-cost training option to further simplify the management of shop floor operations.

This new eLearning platform plays a critical role in providing a training platform for customers and partners to keep up with the pace of innovation that is part of the iSeries.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

Media Contact

Gordon Benzie

(949) 958-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE iBASEt