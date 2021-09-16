iBASEt Launches Solumina iSeries i050 with Enhanced Supplier Quality Management

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced general availability of Solumina iSeries version i050. Key features of this release include the ability to support greater operational flexibility to support manufacturer's need for "anywhere" operations. The iSeries, with its embedded microservices architecture, simplifies how manufacturers can manage production and integrated quality processes associated with building and maintaining intricate, highly engineered products.

Solumina iSeries i050, which builds on the company's existing i040 platform, expands Supplier Quality Management capabilities to address quality issues faster across the supply chain, providing more time to address issues quickly before becoming a discrepancy. New web-based technician and supervisor dashboards provide better sign-on experiences and reporting features. A new supplier quality portal offers enhanced, secure, and segregated visibility of key performance factors.

"Our continued investment in iSeries reflects the company's commitment to delivering a comprehensive, web-based user experience for every iBASEt customer," said Sung Kim, Chief Technology Officer, iBASEt. "iSeries is unmatched by the competition in the field of complex, discrete manufacturing operations. Its microservices architecture makes it easy to add new features without disrupting production. This critical capability helps our customers to accelerate their digital transformation and Industry 4.0 programs."

As a cloud-native solution, Solumina iSeries delivers compelling benefits beyond easing how new features and updates are added. The iSeries offers resource-constrained manufacturers and suppliers an affordable approach to accelerate their digital transformation strategy, including the adoption and utilization of new transformative technologies. iSeries can be deployed as a cloud-hosted, managed SaaS solution. Attractive subscription pricing options exist to provide greater ease and predictability in managing this cost as an annual recurring expense.

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

