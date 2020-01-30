iBASEt Named Market Leader in Software Customer Success

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of digital manufacturing, MRO and quality software solutions, today announced it has been named a Market Leader in the Manufacturing Execution Software category for the Winter 2020 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

FeaturedCustomers, a leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services, evaluated all the potential Manufacturing Execution Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. iBASEt was recognized as a Market Leader in the Manufacturing Execution Software category.

The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Manufacturing Execution Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including the total number of referenceable customers via success story content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

"Our primary focus is for every iBASEt customer to be a satisfied and referenceable customer, something that is rare in the MES industry," said Naveen Poonian, President at iBASEt. "We're proud our customers are achieving substantial value from our manufacturing software solutions. And we thank FeaturedCustomers for validating the consistently high-quality customer references we receive that are published on multiple third-party sites."

Download the report here.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise Digital Thread initiatives. For more information, visit www.iBASEt.com.

Media Contact

Gordon Benzie

(949) 958-5200

gbenzie@iBASEt.com

SOURCE iBASEt

Related Links

http://www.iBASEt.com

