iBASEt Names Leading SaaS CIO Strategist Ashwin Rangan to Advisory Board

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced Ashwin Rangan has joined its Advisory Board as a strategist in the advancement of secure SaaS delivery models for manufacturing industries. Rangan's leadership in high-growth Cloud and SaaS product companies will bring a depth of expertise to help the company profitably scale its SaaS growth. See the company's prior announcement on the formation of this board, iBASEt Creates Advisory Board to Drive Innovation and Growth.

As Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Information Officer of ICANN, Ashwin Rangan brings over 20 years of IT leadership experience while serving in progressively senior roles. Widely recognized as a visionary leader and strategist, Ashwin will draw upon his executive leadership, industry, and CIO experience gained while at Rockwell International, Conexant, Walmart, and Edwards Lifesciences to help provide strategic insights for successful accelerated growth at iBASEt.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashwin to iBASEt's Advisory Board at this pivotal stage of our history," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "Ashwin is a visionary who brings more than two decades of experience in guiding IT solution selection and innovative delivery models for some of the world's biggest brands. His leadership, management, and strategic vision will be pivotal as we securely accelerate our market expansion."

