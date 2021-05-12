iBASEt Provides AST & Science Manufacturing Solution

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced AST & Science LLC, the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, has selected an iBASEt solution to manage their manufacturing production.

AST & Science plans to implement iBASEt's MES (Manufacturing Execution System), powered by Solumina iSeries, as a cloud-native solution that will be delivered as a managed service (SaaS). By avoiding the need for dedicated IT resources or the purchase and maintenance of costly hardware, AST & Science will establish a manufacturing process managed in the cloud that can quickly scale while maximizing efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and optimizing satellite quality.

"We're delighted to work with AST & Science to help the company operate with greater efficiency," said Naveen Poonian, CEO at iBASEt. "A comprehensive MES solution is vital to accelerating production in complex, discrete manufacturing environments. Solumina iSeries is designed specifically for this environment to drive rapid time-to-value through the efficiency and quality management that is deeply integrated in each of our solutions."

iBASEt's Solumina iSeries is the industry's first agile platform for industrial manufacturers that leverages dozens of pre-configured microservices to simplify how complex manufacturing operations are executed and continuously improved.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

