iBASEt Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced iBASEt has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for its offering, iBASEt Solumina iSeries. Gartner's evaluation was based on criteria analyzing the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

iBASEt continues to advance its offerings with innovative technologies and deployment strategies. Its Solumina iSeries provides an ideal foundation for its MES, Supplier Quality Management (SQM), and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) solutions. A modular, cloud-native, agile no-code/low-code platform the iBASEt Solumina iSeries' microservices architecture is based on containers and Kubernetes and leverages REST API endpoints to deliver integrated solutions that drive significant value, quickly.

"We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader by Gartner. At iBASEt, we remain committed to simplifying the complex and helping manufacturers manage operations with greater ease, efficiency, and quality," said Naveen Poonian, CEO at iBASEt. "We feel this recognition reaffirms our dedication to accelerate the value our customers' are realizing through their digital transformation journey and we remain committed to continue evolving our product to meet new manufacturing challenges."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about iBASEt's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, by clicking here.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

