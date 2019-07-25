iBASEt Recognized in IDC MarketScape Report on Manufacturing Execution System Vendors

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt announced today that the company was positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Execution System 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US42720518, February 2019). iBASEt provides software solutions for organizations in complex, highly regulated industries.

"iBASEt's positioning as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Execution System 2019 Vendor Assessment highlights the strengths in our software," said Naveen Poonian, President at iBASEt. "We are committed to filling in gaps in the manufacturing systems landscape to create the digital continuity our complex manufacturing customers demand across their manufacturing, quality and sustainment operations."

This IDC MarketScape report assesses software providers in the global MES market. For iBASEt in particular, the report suggests that "companies in the aerospace, defense, and ETO equipment that need OOTB, industry-specific functionalities, tight integration with PLM systems, and have no bandwidth of internal resources to manage complex industry customization should give this provider a careful look."

The IDC MarketScape report noted that "the core strengths of iBASEt reside in its strong vertical alignment. The company aims that customers report 85–90% of functionality desired for the industry is ready to use out of the box."

iBASEt's MES solution has been implemented by organizations in highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. The solution is designed to provide manufacturers with features that allow for traceability, streamline data management, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

